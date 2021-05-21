Special Weather Statement issued for San Joaquin Confluence, West Side Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Funnel Clouds may be observed with this storm. However, none are expected to reach the ground or pose a threat to life and property. Target Area: San Joaquin Confluence; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL FRESNO COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM PDT At 446 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles west of Cantua Creek, or 38 miles southwest of Madera, moving southeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cantua Creek.