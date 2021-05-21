FIX Checkra1n Jailbreak Errors: Stuck, Lockdownd, Passcode Parsing
This article will tell you how to fix checkra1n error getting passcode state, fix checkra1n error connecting to lockdownd, and fix checkra1n jailbreak freeze issue, on iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X on your Windows machine using the checkra1n 0.12.4. I have shared two methods to fix all checkra1n issues below, you need to follow both of them in case your problem isn't fixed with the first method.