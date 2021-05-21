FIX Checkra1n Jailbreak Errors: Stuck, Lockdownd, Passcode Parsing

ICloud is an integral part of Mac users as it allows them to sync photos across various devices. For all Mac users, iCloud is the only medium to transfer photos without the use of a wire. However, sometimes iCloud starts acting up and it stops syncing photos from the iOS device to Mac. This blog covers how to fix iCloud Photos not syncing in Mac for all versions like Mac Sierra or Mac High Sierra. So, let’s get straight to the point. Scroll down to read the details and quick fixes for iCloud photos not syncing.