WWE

Video: Shinsuke Nakamura Teases King Corbin With His Crown At SmackDown

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNakamura said- “I’m the King of Strong Style, and a King needs a crown, yeah. So, if King Corbin wants this crown, he needs to find me.”. Nakamura tweeted several clips this week that shows him wearing Corbin’s crown while out & about. You can see those tweets below, along with the arrival video from SmackDown.

Shinsuke Nakamura
King Corbin
Baron Corbin
#Teases#Combat#Wwe Smackdown#Tonight#Video Clips#Wwe Smackdown#Fox#King Baron Corbin#Singles Action#This Week#Yeah#Strong Style
