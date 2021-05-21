newsbreak-logo
Former FBI employee indicted for allegedly taking classified documents home

Catherine Park
fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - An employee of the Federal Investigations Bureau was indicted after allegedly taking several documents that contained classified information home and keeping them for nearly a decade, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas, worked as an intelligence analyst for the Kansas...

