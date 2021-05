The ARTfactory presents Magical Moments, a virtual exhibit featuring the work of 10 members of the Prince William Photography Club. Exhibit dates May 6 to June 5, 2021. In our busy routines we often take for granted the visual beauty that passes in front our eyes. Although we may occasionally note a passing scene, we don’t often have the time to dwell on the magical moments we experience. This exhibit aims to inspire and enrich the lives of our audience by presenting those emotional, thought-provoking magical moments in a way that compels the viewer to stop and engage with the scene that was captured by the lens. The photographer’s eye combined with the camera lens can capture those serendipitous magical moments at just the right instant of time, or from just the right angle.