WWE

Jim Ross Gives Advice For People That Approach Vince McMahon

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda.com, Jim Ross commented on his business dealings with WWE and Vince McMahon:. “He’s so powerful and it casts such a long shadow, that a lot of people are wary of pitching things,” said JR. “He’s a little intimidating. When you’re taking to the most powerful man in your world professionally… that’s why I used to tell all the guys, new people that we’ve hired, adminstration or whatever, ‘Tell me about Vince, the dos and don’ts. I want to talk to Vince today.’ That type of deal.”

