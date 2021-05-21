Jack Nicklaus Leads Team to Renovate Normandie Golf Club
Bel-Nor’s historic Normandie Golf Club soon will undergo extensive renovation – and one of the biggest names in golf will take part. According to the Metropolitan Golf Foundation and Beyond Housing, Jack Nicklaus – one of the greatest champs in the sport’s history – and his renowned Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based Nicklaus Design firm will join the philanthropic effort to renovate the 120-year-old club, which includes the oldest public course west of the Mississippi.www.laduenews.com