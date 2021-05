A bill intended to supplement existing services for children with developmental disabilities in Nebraska did not advance from select file May 18 after a motion to end debate and force a vote on the proposal failed. The family support program would be set at an intermediate care facility institutional level of care. The bill also would require DHHS to collaborate with private nonprofits, if private funding is available, to complete an independent evaluation of the program.LB376, as introduced by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh and amended on general file, would require the state Department of Health and Human Services to apply for a three-year Medicaid waiver to start a family support program for developmental disability services.