Do you know what’s a common opinion among most comic book heads? “A lot of those DCEU films are buns, but those animated movies they put out are fire!” I fall into that category of fans that feels the exact same way. All anyone needs to do is watch films like Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, and Assault on Arkham to realize just how strong Warner Bros. Animation’s output is. By the looks of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two, it’s looking like the DC Animated Movie Universe will continue to put out quality content for years to come.