Vacaville City Council to consider initiating zoning change for proposed Oak Grove Apartments

By Nick Sestanovich
Vacaville Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proposed Oak Grove Apartments project will return to the Vacaville City Council at its Tuesday meeting, this time for consideration of a zoning change. The applicant, Eden Housing, is requesting the addition of a Residential Overlay (RO) district to allow for multi-family development on the site, according to a staff report by Fred Buderi, interim community development director. Eden Housing is proposing a 55-unit apartment complex on a 2.11-acre site at 475 W. Monte Vista Ave., formerly occupied by Glenbrook Hills Swim Club.

www.thereporter.com
