Vacaville City Council to consider initiating zoning change for proposed Oak Grove Apartments
The proposed Oak Grove Apartments project will return to the Vacaville City Council at its Tuesday meeting, this time for consideration of a zoning change. The applicant, Eden Housing, is requesting the addition of a Residential Overlay (RO) district to allow for multi-family development on the site, according to a staff report by Fred Buderi, interim community development director. Eden Housing is proposing a 55-unit apartment complex on a 2.11-acre site at 475 W. Monte Vista Ave., formerly occupied by Glenbrook Hills Swim Club.