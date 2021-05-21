New York City FC’s signing of Talles Magno points to major ambitions
Yankee Stadium, home of New York City FC who this week signed Talles Magno. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. The signing of Talles Magno is a signature moment for New York City FC, a massive move set against the backdrop of the absurdity of a current Brazilian youth international signing in MLS. That the richest soccer country in the world sends one of its young stars to a still growing league is a poignant turn in the development of MLS into a destination league.www.chatsports.com