MLS

New York City FC’s signing of Talles Magno points to major ambitions

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYankee Stadium, home of New York City FC who this week signed Talles Magno. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. The signing of Talles Magno is a signature moment for New York City FC, a massive move set against the backdrop of the absurdity of a current Brazilian youth international signing in MLS. That the richest soccer country in the world sends one of its young stars to a still growing league is a poignant turn in the development of MLS into a destination league.

