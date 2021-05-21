Y.E. Yang, the man who beat Tiger Woods to win the 2009 PGA Championship, is disqualified

It's Major week, and the highly anticipated PGA Championship is finally here! This week, we shift our sights onto the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island where the track measures at 7,876 yards for a par 72. This means it will be the longest course in major championship history, as it was in 2012. Speaking of 2012, that's the last time we were back here when Rory McIlroy destroyed the competition. Because of that showing by Rory and his recent win at the Wells Fargo Championship, he comes into this event as the betting favorite at +1100. Defending champion Collin Morikawa's betting odds are listed at +2800.