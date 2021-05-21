newsbreak-logo
Y.E. Yang, the man who beat Tiger Woods to win the 2009 PGA Championship, is disqualified

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleY.E. Yang, the man who overcame a two-shot deficit in 2009 to beat Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship, has been disqualified from this year’s edition of the major. The South Korean golfer was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard following the second round on Friday of the 103rd PGA Championship at The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island Resort, in South Carolina, according to a press release from the tour.

