Vaccine rollout extended to 32 and 33-year-olds

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. The vaccine rollout is moving further down the age range - and now the NHS says people aged 32 and 33 in England can book in for their first jabs from Saturday. Text message invitations will also be sent out over the next few days. More than 37.5 million people in the UK have now received their first dose of the jab - and 21.6 million second doses have been given. The other UK nations are already offering jabs to younger age groups - people aged 30 and over are eligible in Scotland, over-18s in Wales and over-25s in Northern Ireland. To find out when you'll get the vaccine, head here.