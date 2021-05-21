newsbreak-logo
Charities

St. Andrew's Charitable Foundation's Tee Up Fore Seniors

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 26, more than 200 people joined St. Andrew’s Charitable Foundation for a fun afternoon at Topgolf, raising over $80,000 for low-income seniors. St. Andrew’s works to provide seniors in need with services, resources and caring support to ensure they can live with dignity, safety, comfort and good health in the place they call home. “We are grateful to all of our golfers and sponsor for helping to bring vital services to our most vulnerable population,” says chief development officer Linda Sanders. Terry and Jim Coleman have co-chaired the event for three years. Premier sponsors were Bingman Construction Co., Hercules Construction Management Co. and Tarlton Corporation.

