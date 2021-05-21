What’s happening at the Farmington Farmers Market this week?
The Farmington Farmers Market opens its third week Saturday with 13 new vendors, music by Bob Monteleone, and sunflower seedlings galore. The Farmington Beautification Committee kicks off its “Sunflower Explosion”, with volunteers selling $1 seedlings on the west side of the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion. The committee will award prizes in August for the tallest/healthiest looking sunflower plant, as well as a short sunflower plant with the most blooms.farmingtonvoice.com