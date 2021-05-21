newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington, MI

What’s happening at the Farmington Farmers Market this week?

By Joni Hubred
farmingtonvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Farmington Farmers Market opens its third week Saturday with 13 new vendors, music by Bob Monteleone, and sunflower seedlings galore. The Farmington Beautification Committee kicks off its “Sunflower Explosion”, with volunteers selling $1 seedlings on the west side of the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion. The committee will award prizes in August for the tallest/healthiest looking sunflower plant, as well as a short sunflower plant with the most blooms.

farmingtonvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Farmington, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Rose Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Market Basket#West Side#Food Drink#Parking Lots#Farmington Farmers Market#Covid#Shop Downtown Merchants#Selling#Riley Park#This Week#East Side#Prizes#Club#Timed Untimed Lots#August#Receipts#Walking#Bob#Sundquist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Music
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Farmington, MIDetroit News

Dearborn Music plans second record store in Farmington

A longstanding local record shop is planning to expand to a second location as it celebrates its 65th year in business. Dearborn Music Monday announced plans to open a second shop later this summer in the Groves Retail Center at Farmington and Grand River. The new location will sell vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, clothing, accessories, games and other pop culture merchandise.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Michigan Restaurants Being Forced to Pay Higher Wages

The Covid-19 pandemic changes a lot of things. Because of social distancing, many workplaces were forced to close down, some permanently. One of the hardest hit sectors was the restaurant industry. The restaurant has been in an ongoing battle with the state to try and remain open during the pandemic, some completely disregarding laws entirely.
Oakland County, MIcandgnews.com

Backyard Art Fair returns for spring edition in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY — A local art fair that made its debut last year during the COVID-19 pandemic will make its return this month. The Backyard Art Fair was an event that took place last September that allowed artists who weren’t able to sell goods such as ceramics, jewelry and stained glass at shows because of the coronavirus to invite patrons to their homes to shop in-person.
Oakland County, MICrain's Detroit Business

Workshops aimed to help restaurants emerge from pandemic

Main Street Oakland County next week will host a series of virtual workshops to support restaurant owners as the country continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Information detailed in the sessions will include labor statistics and trends on what customers would like to see, ideas for attracting and retaining customers, tools and best practices for adapting restaurants coming out of the pandemic, and a discussion on labor challenges and resources to battle those challenges. Attendees will also receive information on grants and resources available to support restaurants.
Farmington, MIfarmingtonvoice.com

New biz brings food trucks to local neighborhoods

Two friends who met through the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market have launched a business that connects food trucks with hungry customers. Jean Smith was a market vendor, and Janet Bloom worked for the Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) when they struck up a friendship. The two, who now work together with the Dearborn DDA, sealed their Food Trucks to You partnership while on a Florida vacation.
Farmington, MIfarmingtonvoice.com

Youth & Families Foundation sponsors step up for 2021

Five local companies have renewed support that carried the Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families (FFHFYF) through a difficult year. Beaumont Farmington Hills, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Hubbell Roth & Clark, Sellers Buick GMC, and Wright Beamer have signed on for 2021. All maintained their sponsorship last year, when the Foundation was unable to hold its annual gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Farmington, MIHometownLife.com

Tolonen Family Pet Shop one of downtown Farmington's newest businesses

Animals have always played a big role in Allie Tolonen's life. The 20-year-old Farmington resident said she would spend time walking dogs with the family when she was growing up, assisting her mother who helped with other peoples' pets. She's also been around horses for many years and recently earned her dog grooming certificate.
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar May 16 and beyond

• Oakland Community College offers courses on food, wine and tequila, taught by Culinary Arts faculty chefs. “Grilling with OCC Chef Doug Ganhs”, a two-session class, is 6-10 p.m. May 26 and June 2, $67; “Wine 101: How to Taste Wine Like a Sommelier” is 7-9 p.m. May 26, $40; “The FUNdamentals of Food & Wine Pairing” with Michael Schafer, The Wine Counselor is 7-9 p.m. June 2, $50; “Tequila Temptations” is 7-9 p.m. June 16, $40; “Summer Salads with OCC Chef Doug Ganhs” is 6-10 p.m. June 9, $60 and “The Big 3 of White Wine Grapes” is 7-9 p.m. July 14, $40. Classes will be held in Building J on the OCC Orchard Ridge Campus in Farmington Hills. Register at www.oaklandcc.edu/ce.
Oakland County, MIOxford Leader

Lions take to the streets

It has been awhile, but in a couple of weekends the Oxford Lions Club will again take to the streets. Their White Cane sales will commence around 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 20. Lions volunteer will be out and about until Saturday, May 22. Like many local service groups, the Lions did not seek donations in 2020 because of COVID-19. Donations are used to help the blind, deaf and those in other need in our community. Volunteers will be located on M-24 and Drahner Road, Washington and Burdick streets, Baldwin and Oakwood and Baldwin and Seymour Lake roads. Pictured from the left are CJ Carnacchio, John Katona, Dave Morden, Bob Huston, Pauline Morden and Adam Bradfrod. Want to be a Lion? Contact us at 810-797-5840 or 248-628-1293 for info. Photo by D. Rush.
Farmington Hills, MIfarmingtonvoice.com

Sign up to help Rescue the Rouge in Farmington Hills

Friends of the Rouge will host a Rouge Rescue volunteer event May 15 at Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Road in Farmington Hills. From 9 a.m. until noon, local volunteers will remove damaging non-native invasive plants, clear debris from the river, and plant native species. Check in at the tent in front of the Nature Center for your task assignment.
Michigan Statefarmingtonvoice.com

Gov. Warner Mansion event celebrates $85K grant

The Governor Warner Mansion in Farmington will celebrate an $85,000 grant with tours and special activities May 15 and 16. Former State Rep. Christine Greig facilitated the grant through the State of Michigan’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Funds will help with extensive repairs and improvements to Victorian Italianate mansion, built in 1867 by Farmington pioneer P. Dean Warner.
Detroit, MIcandgnews.com

Inside|Out program brings art to Paint Creek Trail

“Rounded Flower Bed,” by Claude Monet, is displayed in public during a past Inside|Out exhibition by the Detroit Institute of Arts. ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS/OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — The Detroit Institute of Arts’ 2021 Inside|Out program will once again bring art to the Rochester area this summer. Amanda Harrison, the DIA’s community engagement...
Farmington, MIfarmingtonvoice.com

Farmington commission looks at MiMosa, gas station plans

Farmington Planning commissioners will learn more Monday about plans to enclose MiMosa restaurant’s back patio. Owners of the eatery at 23360 Farmington Road want to install a fabric awning and heavy plastic enclosure with removable panels. They expect to keep it up permanently. The 7 p.m. agenda also includes a...
Farmington, MIfarmingtonvoice.com

New banners added to Farmington military program

World War II veteran Richard Sterling and his wife, Carol, used to watch Farmington parades from the sidewalk in front of the Farmington Insurance Agency building on Grand River. On Friday, family members gathered there to watch as city workers hung a banner honoring Sterling’s service in the U.S. Marine...
Farmington Hills, MIfarmingtonvoice.com

Court order clarifies demo in abandoned Hills project

The City of Farmington Hills will demolish one of three buildings in an abandoned development on Orchard Lake Road south of I-696. S & L Associates received final approvals for the project at Springland and Orchard Lake in 2016. City manager Gary Mekjian said the developer is in bankruptcy and unable to finish construction.