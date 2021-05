As the show starts close to their bedtime, you could always invest in some Union Jack PJs for the entire family. If you want to throw a (lockdown appropriate) party and you have a little one in tow, you might be thinking that it’s an impossible feat, given how long the show goes on for and because it’s not necessarily geared towards toddlers, but here are a few tips to make it more appealing to your child/children if you don’t want to miss out.