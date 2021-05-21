newsbreak-logo
‘Bull’ Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron Out at CBS

By Tim Baysinger
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 1 day ago
Glenn Gordon Caron has left the CBS drama “Bull” where he was showrunner and exited his overall deal with the show’s producer CBS Studios, according to multiple reports. Caron was the subject of a workplace investigation after multiple writers left the show during the fifth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, co-star Freddy Rodriguez is also leaving the series. Rodriguez played Benjamin “Benny” Colon for more than 100 episodes.

