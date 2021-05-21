newsbreak-logo
Nashville, TN

Adam Sanders Releases His Debut Album 'What If I'm Right'

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Real. Authentic. Like a guy who grew up IN real country music and not just around it. There’s no act there. That’s no facade. That’s just him. It’s who he is.”. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music artist and highly-sought after songwriter Adam Sanders released his full-length debut album What If I’m Right today. After penning such hits as Dustin Lynch’s “Hell Of A Night” and Cole Swindell’s “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey,” Sanders is “stepping into the spotlight” (Billboard) and staking his claim with his debut featured by Billboard’s First Country, Rolling Stone Country’s Music Picks, The Boot, Taste Of Country and American Songwriter. Ahead of the official album release, People.com shared his NASCAR-inspired song “Daddy Jesus And Earnhardt,” noting “it is a song that could go and make Sanders a country music superstar.” What If I’m Right is available at digital retailers everywhere today, listen here: https://smarturl.it/WhatIfImRight.

