Old Dominion Release New Single “I Was On A Boat That Day”
Nashville, TN — After teasing its arrival throughout the week, GRAMMY nominated Nashville band Old Dominion have just released their brand-new single “I Was On A Boat That Day.” It marks the group’s first new music since their 2019 self-titled third full-length album, Old Dominion—which became their second straight #1 bow on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and second consecutive Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200.www.thecountrynote.com