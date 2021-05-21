newsbreak-logo
Nashville, TN

Old Dominion Release New Single "I Was On A Boat That Day"

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville, TN — After teasing its arrival throughout the week, GRAMMY nominated Nashville band Old Dominion have just released their brand-new single “I Was On A Boat That Day.” It marks the group’s first new music since their 2019 self-titled third full-length album, Old Dominion—which became their second straight #1 bow on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and second consecutive Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200.

