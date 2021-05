Darkwave project The Wilting released a new record today. Consisting of seven tracks, there’s a recurring theme of love inflicting immense pain. That’s where the title comes in – the past has already destroyed your heart, and therefore you feel part of you has already died. All of this is stylistically done to the tune of gothic synth, wailing saxophone, melancholy piano, and metal guitars. There’s a cover of Chris Izaak’s “Wicked Game” embedded, and the seventh track is an English version of the fourth track. If you’ve ever felt the torture of heartbreak’s devastation, look no further than The Wilting.