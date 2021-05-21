newsbreak-logo
Nashville, TN

The Oak Ridge Boys’ New Single “Swing Down Chariot” Available Now

By Press Release
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull Album Front Porch Singin’ Available June 11. “Interviewing The Oak Ridge Boys on William Lee’s home front porch is one of those conversations I will cherish for a lifetime. The Oaks shared memories with me for ET as if I were a grandchild, eager to hear the highs they recollected of their monumental career that’s spanned 50 years and counting. I was particularly honored when The Oak Ridge Boys busted out in a song mid-interview, displaying that The Oaks have always had it, have still got it, and show zero signs of slowing down!”

