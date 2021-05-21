newsbreak-logo
Nashville, TN

Tornado Benefit Concert Headlined by Country Superstar Alan Jackson is SOLD OUT

By Press Release
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tickets for Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson have sold out, organizers have announced. Capacity for the June 26 at the Coweta County Fairgrounds in Newnan, Georgia was reached within hours of the event going on sale Friday morning (May 21). Jackson is headlining...

