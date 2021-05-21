newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Events Going On This Weekend!

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECADE OF DAPPER - DGR Portland, OR. Portland is officially taking part in the world's largest charitable on-road event for owners of classic and vintage styled motorcycles on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. This year we celebrate 10 years of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. We are encouraging classic motorcyclists around the...

katu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Portland, OR
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Bulky Waste#Waterfront Park#Food Event#Thanks For The Ride#Family Fun#Live Online#Covid#Se Portland#The Outdoor Yoga Platform#Military Organizations#Veterans#The Armed Forces#Super#Team Bryson#Turtle Art#Vive Nw#Oha#American Tortoise Rescue#Yogabug Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

The 12 best fish and chip spots in Portland

When the sun is shining and a cool breeze blows, there are few dishes more satisfying than a basket of fish and chips. The humble meal of fried fish and french fries can elicit images of the Oregon coast, an English pub or a family reunion. In Portland, there are about as many takes on the classic dish as there are ways to remember it.
Portland, ORPosted by
KGW

The Story's #HeyHelp micro-donation drives

PORTLAND, Ore. — We have started offering up a new segment each week during The Story with Dan Haggerty called "Hey Help" – it's a chance to highlight non-profits doing crucial work in Oregon and SW Washington. The routine is simple. Each week, Dan will present a new organization he'd...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Open mic vigils in Portland will create ‘chain reaction of acknowledgment’ for those who have died

Just before the coronavirus pandemic threw most of the world into a series of lockdowns, Andre Middleton lost an uncle to an overdose. Though the death of his uncle was devastating, Middleton, the executive director of Friends of Noise, a youth arts nonprofit, said he was able to grieve his uncle in ways that helped process the loss -- he viewed the body and celebrated his uncle’s life.
Portland, ORInhabitat.com

Reducing and reusing via green burials in a Portland cemetery

New Jersey-based real estate developer Ed Bixby never expected to get into the cemetery business. But when he and his mother were visiting his infant brother’s grave at Steelmantown Cemetery in Upper Township, New Jersey, they were horrified by the state of the grounds. Bixby told the owner he wanted the cemetery cleaned up, or he would buy it. The owner sold him Steelmantown for a dollar in 2007. Fourteen years later, Bixby is a cemeterian who owns four historic cemeteries and is president of the Green Burial Council.
Portland, ORCNBC

Laura Wheatman Hill

Laura Wheatman Hill lives in Portland, Oregon with her two children. She teaches English and drama when not living in an apocalyptic dystopia. She has written for Real Simple, Parents, JSTOR Daily, Parent Map, She Knows and others. You can find her at www.laurawheatmanhill.com and on Medium.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Cheers to librarians

How often are we reminded of the power of gratitude? Thank you to Tom Hallman Jr. for his masterfully crafted “A boy, the librarian and the storyteller” (May 9) recognizing the transformative power of a compassionate gesture, settling a score with a book “thief.” Hallman’s article was reminiscent of the exchange between Monseigneur Bienvenu and Jean Valjean about redemption in “Les Misérables,” but Hallman’s bread was books. Librarians have their own kind of magic and often are found sprinkling their fairy dust, imparting life lessons to the many people they touch. Here, here to librarians everywhere!
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Missing Gresham girl safe at home

UPDATE: The 13-year-old girl who ran away from home has returned, police say.The Gresham Police Department said Monday that the 13-year-old girl who ran away from home Saturday night has retutned home and is safe. According to investigators, Torres left her home at 184th Avenue and East Burnside Street shortly after 11 p.m. on May 15. They said Torres turned off her phone and deactivated social media accounts. Her friends told police they don't know where she is. Investigators say Torres has made statements previously implying she may want to harm herself. KOIN News 6 is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORColumbian

‘Top Chef’ Portland’s Sara Hauman on self-confidence, yogurt and the importance of little fish

PORTLAND — Sara Hauman didn’t set out to become “Top Chef’s” granola-crunching, yogurt-loving “weird girl from Portland.”. The 34-year-old, one of two chefs with local ties featured on the popular reality show’s first Portland season, says that yogurt just happened to be front-and-center in the “Top Chef” fridge whenever she needed dairy, which over the first sixepisodeswasoften. And, yes, in her day-to-day life, she does use yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or buttermilk, leaning on the ingredient to add some natural tang to a dish.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Portland, ORbrewpublic.com

Portland Cider Co. Releases New Imperial Peach Tea Cider

A new Imperial Cider Series from Portland Cider Co. brings together the experience from Steven Smith Teamaker on the series launch this month. Imperial Peach Tea Cider brings together Assam black tea, Washington peaches and Northwest apples packaged in 12oz cans. Imperial Peach Tea Cider packs a punch at 9.5%...
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
West Linn, ORPosted by
West Linn Tidings

West Linn finalizing DEI audit

Survey will note areas where city can improve diversity, equity and inclusionAlong with managerial consulting firm the Kenley Group, the city of West Linn is finalizing the diversity, equity and inclusion audit that will inform the agency on areas of improvement. The city hired the Kenley Group for the audit last November in the wake of its discrimination lawsuit settlement with Michael Fesser, a Black man from Portland who sued the city for his racially motivated arrest in 2017. Library Director Doug Erickson, one of several staff members who worked with the Kenley Group throughout the audit, said the...
Warm Springs, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Legislators join cause to help Warm Springs tribes

Local mutual aid orgs con.tinue to solicit donations to aid Indigenous neighbors.After a year that only increased the plight of underrepresented communities, legislation is in the works to provide support for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs. For thousands of Indigenous people of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, basic resources like water have been lacking for quite some time. The reservation has been in crisis for years, suffering from low water pressure because of the failing of a 40-year-old water treatment plant. As much as 60% of the reservation has low water pressure at any given time, which...