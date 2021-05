Kevin Merida will become executive editor of the Los Angeles Times in June. For the last five years, Merida has been a senior vice president at ESPN and editor in chief of the Undefeated, the sports giant’s digital platform that delves into the intersection of race, culture and sports. Previously, he was managing editor of the Washington Post, in charge of the news and features coverage for nearly three years. He spent 22 years at the Post after starting his career as a reporter at the Milwaukee Journal and later at the Dallas Morning News where he was White House correspondent during the George H.W. Bush administration.