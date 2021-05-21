‘Scatterbrain’ review: The Chills’ new album proves their longevity
New Zealand band The Chills released their first album, Kaleidoscope World, in 1986. Chalk full of pacey tunes and cult themes, it rocked the world. Nearly forty years on, in 2021, their seventh studio album, Scatterbrain, is a testament to the band's longevity and capacity to maintain their style, without being overly dull or anchored in repetitive beats or noises. Martin Phillipps, the driver behind the band, writes thematically powerful songs such as "Monolith" and "Worlds Within Worlds" in skeletally thin lyrics within this small album.