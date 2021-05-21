newsbreak-logo
Sonic Movie 2 Leak Reveals Knuckles' Surprising Role + Plot Details - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

IGN
Cover picture for the articleWe've got a Sonic Movie 2 update! With the recent Sonic Movie 2 leaks, we finally know Knuckles the Echidna's involvement in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel! Along with Knuckles, the Sonic 2 movie leak also confirms Tails will be involved, which we all assumed would occur given the Sonic Movie scene from the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The Sonic movie 2 plot that was leaked also confirms the involvement of an emerald, likely the Master Emerald, with Dr. Robotnik teaming up with Knuckles in search for the emerald, with Sonic and Tails racing to retrieve it before the new villainous duo do. With the Sonic movie 2 set photos that leaked a while back, this just adds further confirmation to Knuckles and his involvement in the Sonic movie sequel. The new villain will indeed be Knuckles. Sonic Movie 2 will officially have Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Dr. Eggman (Dr. Robotnik). It may just be a leaked synopsis, but you can consider this our Sonic Movie 2 first look! This Sonic news pertaining to Sonic the Hedgehog movie 2 only adds to the hype that many Sonic fans are feeling at the moment, waiting for a Sonic movie 2 trailer to drop! As for who will be voicing Knuckles in the Sonic movie 2 cast, that's yet to be released. I think we're all waiting to see what Sonic movie Knuckles will look like and any potential sonic movie knuckles scene that might pop up between now and the April 8th, 2022 release date of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. Sonic movie 2 2022 will be dashing into our lane soon! In other entertainment news, the Star Wars fandom was all abuzz upon seeing that the Lucasfilm website had updated the title of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni to executive creative director of the studio. A Lucasfilm spokesperson said, "we simply updated our website. Nothing has changed with his current and future projects. He is busier than ever in a galaxy far, far away!" So there you have it, he's been swinging the big lightsaber longer than we all thought. And finally, you may remember back when Tilda Swinton was announced to be playing The Ancient One in 2016's Doctor Strange, there was a lot of public blowback as the character has been historically portrayed as an Asian male in other media. While he once thought it was a good idea, Kevin Feige now admits it might've been the wrong move. We delve deeper into this oon today's episode of IGN's The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson!

