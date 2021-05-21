newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Keshia Knight Pulliam Named Global Education Ambassador For Mielle Organics

By Marsha B. @introvertNthecity
theboxhouston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeshia Knight Pulliam has just become the new Global Education Ambassador for beauty and haircare brand Mielle Organics. The Black-owned company is celebrating 7 years of business and their new partnership with the actress with a huge blowout sale from May 21 – 24. Some of Keisha’s responsibilities as Mielle’s...

theboxhouston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keshia Knight Pulliam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Education#Ceo#Rutgers University#The Newark Business Hub#Global Ambassador#Hellobeautiful Com#Brand#Business#Winners#Women#God#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Education
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
South Africa
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Aliso Viejo, CAsoka.edu

Celebrating 20 Years of Educating Global Citizens

On an autumn day in 1950, Josei Toda shared a vision with his 22-year-old mentee, Daisaku Ikeda, of a university based on the theory of value-creating education. Fifty-one years after that conversation, a new university opened on 103 acres in the coastal hills of Southern California on May 3, 2001.
Celebritiesearnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Cassi Davis’ Eye? Did the “House of Payne” Star Have a Stroke?

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne season 10 premiered on BET on May 25, starring the original cast including Cassi Davis. House of Payne got an early renewal ahead of the season premiere, and it should be celebratory for fans. But concern for Cassi Davis is overtaking the fun. Fans noticed the actress who portrays Ella Williams-Payne looks different and asked what happened to her. Davis recently made a revelation about what she is going through.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
TheStreet

Mielle Organics Celebrates Their 7 Year Anniversary With Announcement Of New Global Education Ambassador Keshia Knight Pulliam

CHICAGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle Organics, the leading natural hair and skincare brand, is proud to announce the celebration of their 7-year anniversary. The global beauty brand will commemorate their milestone with a $5.99 blow-out sale May 21 - 24 as well as the announcement of actress and venture capitalist Keshia Knight Pulliam as Mielle's new Global Education Ambassador. As Mielle's Global Ambassador, Keshia Knight Pulliam will lead the beauty brand's initiatives to roll out their inaugural Global Certificate Program in partnership with Rutgers University and the Newark Business Hub. As part of the brand's promise to provide opportunities for entrepreneurship and education in the community, Mielle Organics will allocate part of their $1 Million More Than A Strand Fund to cover the tuition and start-up costs for 60 2021 program applicants.