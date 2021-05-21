Keshia Knight Pulliam Named Global Education Ambassador For Mielle Organics

CHICAGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle Organics, the leading natural hair and skincare brand, is proud to announce the celebration of their 7-year anniversary. The global beauty brand will commemorate their milestone with a $5.99 blow-out sale May 21 - 24 as well as the announcement of actress and venture capitalist Keshia Knight Pulliam as Mielle's new Global Education Ambassador. As Mielle's Global Ambassador, Keshia Knight Pulliam will lead the beauty brand's initiatives to roll out their inaugural Global Certificate Program in partnership with Rutgers University and the Newark Business Hub. As part of the brand's promise to provide opportunities for entrepreneurship and education in the community, Mielle Organics will allocate part of their $1 Million More Than A Strand Fund to cover the tuition and start-up costs for 60 2021 program applicants.