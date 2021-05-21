newsbreak-logo
Is McLaren's Most Affordable Supercar a Good Daily Driver?

By Gabrielle DeSantis
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
While no one would jump as far as saying a McLaren is an affordable car, there is one model that has decreased in price down into a price range that’s more attainable as a dream car. The McLaren MP4-12C might seem like the entry-level model for drivers looking to get behind the wheel of a McLaren, but you won’t be disappointed by the car in any aspect. Of course, you can tell by looking at it that the MP4-12C is an astonishing car, but you may be surprised to learn just how great of a daily driver it can be.

