PIG CANDY (CANDIED BACON) Ok, I know the name sounds weird but trust me on this one. You will soon see why it has that name. This is so easy and quick to whip up and the caramelization of the brown sugar over the bacon itself is just to die for! Add a dash of pepper and hot sauce and you have the perfect sweet, spicy and salty combination. Warning: you may not want to share! If you are looking for a versatile recipe to munch on, serve with breakfast or just to top or put in different recipes, then you have to try this Pig Candy recipe!