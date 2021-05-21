newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Content Moderation Case Study: Kik Tries To Get Abuse Under Control (2017)

By Copia Institute
Tech Dirt
 6 days ago

Summary: The messaging service Kik was founded in 2009 and has gone through multiple iterations over the years. However, it seemed to build a large following for mostly anonymous communication, allowing users to create many new usernames not linked to a phone number, and to establish private connections via those usernames. This privacy feature has been applauded by some as being important for journalists, activists and at-risk populations.

www.techdirt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Messaging Apps#Sexual Content#Advertising Content#Child Sexual Exploitation#Study Groups#Media Companies#Forbes#Safety Advisory Board#Twitter#Content Moderation#Quality Content#Child Exploitation Cases#Multiple Cases#Advertisers#Abusive Ways#Communication#Privacy#Anonymous#At Risk Groups#Safety Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
Cell Phonesmorningbrew.com

Tinder rolls out AI-based content moderation tool

That’s the name of Tinder’s newest AI safety feature—and what it wants to ask users before they share potentially offensive messages. It’s designed to prompt users to reconsider before sharing something hateful in conversation. Case study: In early tests, the feature reduced inappropriate messages sent by more than 10%, according...
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Why User-Led Moderation Could Be The Answer To The Content Moderation Problem

Co-founder and CEO of Astroscreen, a VC-backed AI startup solving the problem of social media disinformation. Social networks have a problem with content moderation. It’s widespread, broadly acknowledged and, for a growing number of people, is making social media inhospitable. With 44% of users saying they faced abuse on social media last year, a quarter of British adults admitting to having experienced online bullying and celebrities deleting their accounts across platforms on a regular basis (Thiery Henry and Chrissy Tiegan are just the latest high-profile cases), polarisation and toxicity have almost become par for the course. And even new social networks, like Clubhouse, are struggling with the issue.
WorldGizmodo

Japan's Top Dating App Got Hacked

One of Japan’s most widely used dating apps recently suffered a cyberattack, potentially exposing the personal information of close to 2 million people, a new report from Bloomberg shows. Omiai (which translates to “matchmaking” in English) is a popular dating service wherein men must pay a monthly fee—¥3,980, or $37—while...
Cell Phonesinews.co.uk

Instagram for kids: Safeguarding experts warn of risks of new app

Safeguarding experts have warned of the risks posed to children by an “Instagram for kids”, as the firm’s boss defended plans for a juvenile version of the app on Wednesday. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri claimed the proposal for a social media app for under-13s would improve online safety, after plans...
Cell PhonesTech Dirt

Crime-Reporting App Citizen Apparently Attempting To Get Into The Law Enforcement Business

It looks like app developers want to be cops. Late last week, a Los Angeles resident spotted a Citizen-app branded patrol car roaming the city. Citizen is yet another app that allows residents to send crime alerts and other news to each other, following in the steps of Ring's Neighbors app and Nextdoor, a hyperlocal social media service that only lets actual neighbors connect with each other.
InternetWashington Times

Project Veritas exposes how Facebook shuts down COVID-19 'vaccine hesitancy'

Facebook is suppressing “vaccine hesitancy” behind the scenes, limiting the reach of comments that express concerns about COVID-19 inoculations or share negative experiences, even if accurate, according to an investigation released Monday by Project Veritas. Project Veritas posted a video featuring interviews with two anonymous “insiders” identified as Facebook employees,...
InternetWashington Examiner

Facebook to censor posts from users repeatedly sharing debunked content

Facebook will take new steps to reduce misinformation on its platform by censoring posts from users who repeatedly share content that fact-checkers have debunked. "Whether it’s false or misleading content about COVID-19 and vaccines, climate change, elections, or other topics, we’re making sure fewer people see misinformation on our apps," Facebook said in a press release Wednesday.
InternetThe Verge

Facebook plans to bury users who regularly share misinformation

In Facebook’s protracted efforts to be remembered as something other than the largest misinformation megaphone in history, it’s employed a number of strategies, from spinning its own misleading PR narratives to actual UI changes. Today, it announced a new tactic: not only will posts with misinformation in them be made less visible, but so will the individual users who share them.
InternetNeowin

Indians may lose access to Facebook, Twitter and others as the new guidelines go into effect

Indian users may lose access to the various social media and OTT (Over-the-top) platforms starting tomorrow as the new guidelines go into effect. In case you don't know, earlier this year the Indian government announced the new Intermediary Guidelines to govern various digital platforms. As such, it gave companies a three month notice to comply or face consequences. The law requires social media platforms to appoint compliance officers from India. The officers will address user/government complaints, monitor and remove objectionable content. The rules will also apply to various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and others. The government noted that these companies don't have a code of self-regulation and as such, companies need to include representatives from the various ministries to create a committee. This committee will have sole power to moderate content and take actions on the complaints.
Softwareschneiderdowns.com

Benefits of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) Report

With the increasing utilization of third-party service providers, the need for trust and transparency between service organizations and their customers is essential. For service organizations that handle customers’ sensitive data, what assurance does the service provider have that proves to the customer that their sensitive data is handled in a safe and secure manner? How do current or prospective customers know that a current or prospective service organization has adequate controls in place from both operations and IT standpoint?
Softwarearxiv.org

Consumer, Commercial and Industrial IoT (In)Security: Attack Taxonomy and Case Studies

Christos Xenofontos, Ioannis Zografopoulos, Charalambos Konstantinou, Alireza Jolfaei, Muhammad Khurram Khan, Kim-Kwang Raymond Choo. Internet of Things (IoT) devices are becoming ubiquitous in our lives, with applications spanning from the consumer domain to commercial and industrial systems. The steep growth and vast adoption of IoT devices reinforce the importance of sound and robust cybersecurity practices during the device development life-cycles. IoT-related vulnerabilities, if successfully exploited can affect, not only the device itself, but also the application field in which the IoT device operates. Evidently, identifying and addressing every single vulnerability is an arduous, if not impossible, task. Attack taxonomies can assist in classifying attacks and their corresponding vulnerabilities. Security countermeasures and best practices can then be leveraged to mitigate threats and vulnerabilities before they emerge into catastrophic attacks and ensure overall secure IoT operation. Therefore, in this paper, we provide an attack taxonomy which takes into consideration the different layers of IoT stack, i.e., device, infrastructure, communication, and service, and each layer's designated characteristics which can be exploited by adversaries. Furthermore, using nine real-world cybersecurity incidents, that had targeted IoT devices deployed in the consumer, commercial, and industrial sectors, we describe the IoT-related vulnerabilities, exploitation procedures, attacks, impacts, and potential mitigation mechanisms and protection strategies. These (and many other) incidents highlight the underlying security concerns of IoT systems and demonstrate the potential attack impacts of such connected ecosystems, while the proposed taxonomy provides a systematic procedure to categorize attacks based on the affected layer and corresponding impact.
Softwareavepoint.com

How to Cut Microsoft 365 Migration Time by 80% (Case Study)

MostWare takes pride in delivering the best IT services to its customers, including zero-trust security and modern workplace solutions. These efforts may include helping identify and resolve weak points that put a business at risk. “We are really a knowledge company; we do not sell laptops and servers,” said Martijn...
Technologyxda-developers

WhatsApp is suing the Indian government to protect user privacy

WhatsApp has been in the news recently over its new privacy policy. While WhatsApp steadfastly maintains that user privacy continues to be upheld in the new privacy policy, it has been facing legal troubles in regions like Germany and hurdles in India too which prevent it from taking coercive action. Now, WhatsApp is suing the Indian government in an attempt to protect user privacy in India, and the service might actually be on the right side on this one.
Public SafetyEngadget

Bose confirms ransomware attack that exposed employee data

This year has seen hacking-for-ransom groups carry out a spate of high-profile attacks on businesses as varied as fuel supplier Colonial, laptop maker Acer and Irish and US health services. The latest company to divulge a ransomware-fueled data breach is audio equipment manufacturer Bose, according to cybersecurity site Bleeping Computer. In a notification letter filed with New Hampshire's Office of the Attorney General, Bose said that it "experienced a sophisticated cyber-incident that resulted in the deployment of malware/ransomware across" its "environment."
Behind Viral Videosbuzzfeednews.com

TikTok Is Still Rife With MLMs Even After The Platform Said They Were Banned

TikTok banned multi-level marketing in December, but a report found the platform is still rife with posts and accounts promoting companies like Herbalife, Avon, and Plexus. Media Matters for America, a nonprofit that looks at misinformation, delved into the app to see if MLM content was still present and found it very much was, including verified accounts for MLM companies.
Computersscmagazine.com

Malware used zero-day exploit to take screenshots of victims’ Macs

Apple patched a vulnerability that was actively exploited by malware actors to bypass the Transparency Consent and Control (TCC) framework, allowing them to take screenshots of infected victims’ computer desktops without having to even trick them into granting permissions first. TCC bypasses are serious business. Because the TCC system controls...