Video Games

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review, Part 1: Mass Effect

IGN
 2 days ago

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Part 1 reviewed by Dan Stapleton on Xbox Series X. Also available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. We're reviewing each of the three parts separately, so stay tuned for reviews of the Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 Legendary Editions.

Video Gamesstevivor.com

Battlefield 6 reveal likely coming June 2021

A Battlefield 6 reveal will likely take place in June of this year, a cryptic tease from developer DICE suggests. A tweet from the franchise’s official account today reads, “Words that rhyme with Soon: June. Boom” and follows on from leaked screenshots — like the one above — that have since been confirmed as legit.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: Where is Major Kyle (Strange Transmission)

Throughout Mass Effect 1, you’ll get plenty of assignments that require Shepard to investigate smaller situations that take place outside of the main story. Once such side story revolves around a UNC soldier that goes by the name of Major Kyle. Despite having the assignment in your objectives list, this character can be a little difficult to find. Here is everything you need to know about where Major Kyle is in the Strange Transmission assignment in Mass Effect 1.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Mass Effect 2 Suicide Squad Guide: Can You Save Everyone?

In Mass Effect 2, the Suicide Mission is a daunting challenge that can cost you all of your crew if you're not careful. It's a good idea to try to keep everyone alive, because any character that dies will be unavailable in Mass Effect 3. Is it possible to save everyone? The answer is yes, but you'll have to take certain steps to ensure the mission is as successful as possible.
Retailcogconnected.com

Observer: System Redux is Getting a Physical Edition This July

A Cyberpunk Nightmare Prepares to Invade the Physical World. Newer, bigger, and better than ever, Observer: System Redux brought new life to the cold sci-fi/horror world of Observer, and now it’s about to arrive in a whole new dimension–by which we mean, Bloober Team and Koch Media have teamed up to give this terrifying cyberpunk game a physical release. If you haven’t already gotten your hands on the definitive edition of this chilling vision of the future, now is a great opportunity to do that. After all, the only thing better than a good cyberpunk/horror game is a good cyberpunk/horror game you can hold in your hands, hang up on your wall, or cuddle like a teddy bear. Not that we recommend cuddling the physical edition of Observer: System Redux. That seems like a recipe for terrible dreams, and if you’re into that, you can just watch this uncanny accolades trailer for the same effect.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: Can You Save Corporal Jenkins? Answered

Richard L. Jenkins, commonly referred to as just Corporal Jenkins in Mass Effect is an Alliance Marine who joins the N7 team as part of Shepherds’ ground team during a mission to Eden Prime. Almost as soon as the team touches ground, however, Geth Drones appear and open fire and Corporal Jenkins is gunned down. With so many branching choices and decisions across the entire Mass Effect trilogy — now playable in crispy 4K thanks to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition — some players may be wondering if you can save Corporal Jenkins on Eden Prime?
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Mass Effect remasters give players the choice between Legendary and Classic mode

Mass Effect Legendary Edition presents players with a choice of two modes when they first start playing: Legendary and Classic. The latter is truer to the original experience(s), while the former reworks leveling to help streamline things. But, which is better? With players wondering the differences in Legendary vs Classic mode, this is a tough decision for those starting out with the collection for the first time.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect: How to Get More Grenades

Grenades are a valuable tool in the Mass Effect series, as they’ll allow you to clear out groups of enemies with a quick and effective blast. Or at least, that’s what you can do until you use up all the ones you have on hand. once this occurs, you’ll likely be left wondering how to get more grenades in Mass Effect, as all three of the original games – and especially the first title – aren’t super clear on the subject.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Plotting a course: how Mass Effect 3 brought the trilogy to a close

Whatever you think of Mass Effect 3's final moments, it's fair to say BioWare's third chapter brought the trilogy to a close in style. Over the course of the game, every squadmate past and present gets their turn in the spotlight, major story arcs get revisited and tied off, and Shepard is prepped for their last big mission.
Jiggle Physics 081: Mass Effect

Jiggle Physics 081: Mass Effect

This week, Sam Tolbert stops by for a deep dive into the entire Mass Effect franchise, including a review of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 2: How to Get Tactician Trophy & Achievement

Each title in the Mass Effect trilogy has its own Trophies and Achievements to unlock. Some are a cakewalk to get, while others may leave you with more than a few headaches before they’re obtained. The Tactician accolade falls into the latter camp, and if you’ve been struggling to figure out how to get the Tactician Trophy and Achievement in Mass Effect 2, rest assured that you’re not alone.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Mass Effect 2 Tali loyalty mission guide – Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Loyalty missions are on of the core mechanics of the Mass Effect series, developing relationships and impacting story lines across all the different games. They can also be vitally important for romances in the series. In this guide, we will run through Tali’s loyalty mission in Mass Effect 2, and the best way to prepare and pass it.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Mass Effect 2 Armor Upgrades: Full List

Mass Effect 2 gives players much more control over Commander Shepard's armor and how it protects them. Players have the opportunity to not only customize the upgrades and type of protection their armor provides, but also its appearance right down to the details. While Shepard doesn't get the opportunity to swap individual pieces right off the bat, they do have access to several other full sets of armor and—of course—the upgrade technology to make those sets worthwhile.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: How to Save Zhu’s Hope Colonists

The Mass Effect series puts players in tough situations many times throughout the trilogy. One of the earliest examples of this is on the planet Feros in the first game. If you’re having trouble going the pure Paragon route there, we’re here to help. Here’s how to save all of the Zhu’s Hope colonists in Mass Effect 1.
Video GamesIGN

No Man's Sky - Mass Effect Normandy Trailer

The legendary SSV Normandy SR1 from Mass Effect has appeared in the No Man's Sky galaxy! Players have until the 31st May to undertake an expedition and add the Normandy SR-1 to their frigate fleet for good.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Mass Effect 2 Crime in Progress guide – Mass Effect Legendary Edition

While exploring the Citadel in Mass Effect 2, players will run in to a bit of a situation near the Warehouse. A Volus and a Quarian can be found arguing, with a C-Sec officer desperately trying to keep everything under control. The Volus, Kor Tun, has lost his credit card and is convinced that Lia’Vael, the Quarian, has stolen it.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Why Mass Effect Andromeda Is A Better Game Than You Think

Mass Effect Andromeda took BioWare's space adventure to a brand new galaxy with a fresh protagonist, new alien races, and completely revamped gameplay mechanics. Ryder was just a kid trying to do what was right after the entire world collapsed around them, kind of figuring out things as they go. Unfortunately, the road leading up to launch was rough and an Early Access period, terrible resource allocation, and poor animations at release set the stage for a halt to Andromeda's growth. That being said, it will have some ties into the next Mass Effect, which we've broken down extensively in the past. With Mass Effect Legendary Edition opening up a ton of new players to the BioWare sci-fi RPG, we thought we'd break down some of the overlooked aspects of Andromeda and why you should give it a second chance.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition PS5 vs XSX Comparison Shows Faster Loading and Slightly Better Performance on Microsoft’s Console

A new Mass Effect Legendary Edition PS5 vs Xbox Series X comparison video has surfaced, comparing the freshly-released remaster on the next-gen consoles. Following the release of the highly-anticipated remastered collection last week, YouTube channel ‘ElAnalistaDeBits’ compared the title running on both Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. The analysis compares the framerate and visuals of the game on the next-gen consoles, and while both versions are nearly identical graphics-wise, they do appear to be some minor differences in the game’s performance mode. In addition, loading times appear to be faster on the Xbox Series X, which is likely due to Microsoft’s better implementation of backward comparability compared to the feature on Sony’s console.
Video GamesKotaku

Hey, They Got Mass Effect In Our No Man's Sky

For the past week, No Man’s Sky players have been led on a mysterious expedition across the galaxy with no real idea where their journey would lead. Now the “Beachhead” expedition is complete, and it’s led players to a massive Mass Effect Easter egg. There is nothing procedurally generated about...