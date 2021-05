Offshore wind power would bring much-needed revenue to coastal communities, but the sector must mature quickly to keep up with the competition. On May 11, the Biden administration approved the Vineyard Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts, the first large-scale offshore wind turbine construction in the country’s history. The following day, the Oregon House passed Senate Bill 333, which instructed the Department of Energy to do a study on the benefits and barriers to hydrogen energy production in the state.