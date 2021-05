Atletico Madrid once held a double figures lead at the top of La Liga. Now, however, they are hanging on to top spot by their fingernails. So commanding was Atletico Madrid’s lead at the top of La Liga, many had them down as champions-elect. In the minds of some, the red and white ribbons were being tied on the trophy for the first time since 2014, when Diego Simeone’s side last disrupted Barcelona and Real Madrid’s duopoly at the top of the Spanish game.