New Orleans, LA

'Let’s get real:' Callers give their opinion on media's coverage of anti-Asian hate crimes

WWL
WWL
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS — In the lead up to and following the latest installment of our series “The Talk," we’ve heard from many of you on the issue of race and identity. Your reactions have come through responses to our online survey about race in America and they’ve also come through voice messages.

WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

San Francisco, CAindybay.org

Anti-Asian hate crimes in our society.

Anti-Asian hate crimes in our society. Recently, our country and our society has been seeing more and more attacks made directly to the Asian community of the United States. These so-called “Anti-Asian hate crimes” have been in the news for quite some time, but at least to me, never as bad as they are right now.
Tullahoma, TNTullahoma News

Letter to the Editor was blatantly racist

I was disgusted to see such a blatantly racist letter to the editor published by The Tullahoma News, see “Some people can’t handle freedom” published 5/14/21. A simple google search of the author shows he is a disgraced former teacher who is proudly pro-slavery. Not only is he individually abhorrent, but he isn’t even from this area, so why publish him? Even given the News’ conservative slant, surely you don’t actually believe that African Americans are “intolerable pests” or that as voters they are “uninformed and stupid”. I cannot believe that this racist drivel is being published by my hometown paper in 2021. Even if you don’t believe in what the Black Lives Matter movement is trying to accomplish, are you seriously going to advocate a pro-slavery stance? Because that’s what this individual is doing. He quotes George Fitzhugh and John Calhoun, both adamantly pro-slavery. If we want Tullahoma to grow and prosper, this is not the sort of thing you should be publishing. I’m all for differing views in public discourse, but this racist idiot has no business being published in any form anywhere. What’s next, Tullahoma News, an article by the American Nazi Party on the dangers of Jewish people?
Minoritiesmynews13.com

Anti-Asian hate crime bill heads to Pres. Joe Biden's desk

WASHINGTON — The House overwhelmingly approved legislation targeting the sharp increase in reported hate crimes against Asian-Americans. It now goes to President Joe Biden for his approval. This comes after a spike in bias incidents, including hate crimes, targeting Asian-Americans over the past year. "We formed Stop AAPI Hate in...
MinoritiesKMBC.com

What exactly is a 'hate crime' in America?

This story is a part of Hearst Television's series "Hate in the Homeland." Our National Investigative Unit is uncovering the battle against hateful acts in America. Stay with this station for more stories on the fight against Hate in the Homeland. Hate crimes are surging in America. According to a...
Minoritiescommunalnews.com

Covid-19 and Hate Crimes, a Double Whammy for Asian-American Healthcare Front-liners

The Covid-19 Pandemic yielded an increase hate crimes against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders healthcare workers. Asian-American healthcare workers felt that they always have to justify their existence. Diverse people of color and ethnicities have joined various rallies addressing the Asian-Crimes and bigotry with the support from the community. It is...
MinoritiesWhittier Daily News

Americans must reject racism in all of its forms

Are White Americans being discriminated against? Some might be aghast at the idea that one might have such a thought, and, considering the historic discrimination that people of color have endured throughout American history, some might dismiss the thought as a foregone conclusion. However, I challenge those people to think about this idea newly.
MinoritiesComplex

Reports of Anti-Asian Hate Incidents Nearly Doubled in March

Reports of Anti-Asian hate incidents surged from 3,795 to 6,603 in March of this year, according to new data from Stop AAPI Hate. This increase could be due to a number of factors, experts say, including both increased awarenes around the issue and the U.S. lifting COVID restrictions. “What we’ve...
Congress & CourtsSand Hills Express

House to vote on bill to address anti-Asian hate crimes

Washington — The House will vote on a bill Tuesday to address the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act was overwhelmingly approved last month by the Senate by a vote of 94 to 1. The legislation would direct the Justice...
Congress & CourtsPress Democrat

Biden signs law targeting hate crimes against Asian Americans

WASHINGTON — Responding to the surge of attacks on Asian Americans during the coronavirus crisis, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation intended to bolster federal and local investigations into hate crimes based on victims’ race or ethnicity. The new law, which the House and Senate passed with bipartisan support,...
Congress & CourtsKSDK

WATCH LIVE: Biden signs bill to combat anti-Asian hate crimes

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will sign legislation Thursday intended to curtail a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The bill, which the House passed Tuesday on a 364-62 vote, will expedite the review of hate crimes at the Justice Department and make grants available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of incidents driven by bias, which often go underreported. It previously passed the Senate 94-1 in April after lawmakers reached a compromise.
Minoritieschantillynews.org

Staff editorial: Asian Americans targeted by increased hate crimes

From verbal harassment to physical assault, Asian Americans have been targeted relentlessly since COVID-19 emerged. In the past year alone, hate against Asian Americans has increased by nearly 150%, in part due to the anti-Chinese discrimination skyrocketing during the pandemic. Although there is no evidence indicating that the risk of contracting coronavirus is higher from Asian Americans, this hasn’t stopped people from using this to justify their despicable acts of racism.
Congress & Courts
DFW Community News

New Bill Aims to Curb Rise in Anti-Asian Crimes

This has been a pivotal week for Asian Americans. On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law new legislation to fight the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Biden said the legislation was an example of how common values could unite the country and that his administration would continue to work to crack down on hate crimes.