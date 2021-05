Consider yourselves on notice, Miami Dolphins running backs. The franchise may have balked at the idea of taking a running back early in the NFL draft for the second consecutive year in 2021, but that doesn’t mean that the team isn’t going to be in the market for the right fits to add to the room. And, as we found out according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates this morning, the Dolphins very nearly found the right add-on to the running back in the immediate aftermath of the 2021 NFL draft courtesy of former Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson.