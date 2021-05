NORTHUMBERLAND AND DURHAM: Nearly every year, coincident with the time of the lambing, the deer-sheep hybrid appears. The deer-sheep hybrid is always the offspring of an aberrant roebuck and a ewe. The local papers all out for the sensational regularly print reports of this alleged hybrid. The deer-sheep cross has almost entirely ousted the old time fox-dog hybrid from its place in country lore. In the past I have followed up a number of cases where bitches have said to have succumbed to the favours of some wandering dog-fox and have subsequently produced litters of fox-dog cubs. All of the specimens I have examined have inevitably turned out to be foxy looking terriers. Vulpes, it is now surely known, does not mate with Canes. No more does Capreolus cross with Ovis. Yet the deer-sheep myth persists and only this spring the alleged birth of such a curiosity came to my notice on a farm close to Stamfordham. I saw the creature and photographed it. To my eye this was merely an odd-coloured lamb whose wool bore some little resemblance to the colour of a roe deer in full winter coat – that is donkey-grey with a decided white rump patch.