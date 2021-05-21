Krysta Rodriguez on Becoming Liza (With a Z) in 'Halston' (Exclusive)

If ’70s fashion designer Halston is a creation, a persona, an idea of a person (one with taste), one that eventually gets watered down and then wisps away under the thumb of mass marketing beyond its initial couture means and origins, “Halston,” the glorified SparksNotes posing as prestige mini-series of the rise and fall of the fashion icon created by Sharr White and executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan is similarly hollow to the mass-marketed garbage he peddled in the ‘80. Like the idea of the idea of a person, too opaque to be mystical, too schematic to be visceral, too broad to be remotely human, Netflix’s “Halston” series is superficial. At least when the designer’s clothes flopped, whether fitting ill on a model or structured unwisely, there was an impression of purpose and a clarity of intent. After five episodes, nothing in the series shimmers. Any attempt to rehabilitate or revive the mononymous fashion artist’s name via the passionless dramatic info dump about Halton’s highs and (frankly) mostly lows is left in tatters.