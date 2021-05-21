National Safe Boating Week begins May 22

LEXINGTON, Ky. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Operation Dry Water (ODW) and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) are proud to join boating safety advocates nationwide during National Safe Boating Week, May 22 – 28, 2021, to raise awareness about safe boating practices. National Safe Boating Week takes place just prior to Memorial Day weekend and is the annual kick-off of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being safe and responsible. As part of the holiday weekend, boaters from across the country will head to the water while honoring, celebrating and remembering all those who lost their lives while serving our country.