National Safe Boating Week begins May 22

By Jay Kim
alaskasnewssource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - May 22 marks the first day of the annual National Safe Boating Week. For 2022, there’s a new law in place to help increase safety out on the water. On April 1, the U.S. Coast Guard started implementing a new federal law put in place by...

www.alaskasnewssource.com
