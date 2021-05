Good early Monday morning, everyone. Another May weekend has come to a close. While we had to start out with scattered rain and t-storms in the morning, we managed to see some sunshine warm us up for the afternoon. That was a good change of pace to see when you consider how we’ve had a number of days as of late with our highs below normal. After we saw highs in the middle 60s on Saturday, we had temperatures top out at 78° during the afternoon at Joplin Regional. That’s just above our average high of 77° for this part of May.