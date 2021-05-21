Strasburg, Santander Return to Nationals and Orioles Ahead of Beltway Series
The Nationals received a big boost to their rotation on Friday with the return of Stephen Strasburg. The longtime star pitcher had been on the Injured List since April 18, but after one rehab start in Triple-A the Nats felt comfortable bringing him back to the big leagues to start against the Orioles.