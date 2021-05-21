Strasburg, Santander Return to Nationals and Orioles Ahead of Beltway Series

The Yankees and Orioles meet up for a three game series in Baltimore this weekend. Beautiful Camden Yards, or should I say Yankee Stadium south, will be the venue for this set. The Yanks just wrapped up a pretty difficult stretch in the schedule, so facing the last place Orioles should be a reprieve. The Bombers went 6-3 against the Astros, Nationals, and Rays over the last week or so. Still some kinks to work out, but things are going well heading into this weekend.