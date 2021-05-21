newsbreak-logo
Crestone, CO

‘Love Has Won’ cult reappears online under new name

By CNN
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRESTONE, Colorado (KCNC) — After a mummified body was found in a home near Crestone and several members the religious “Love Has Won” cult were arrested, the group has reappeared online. It appears the cult has changed its name. Calling itself “5D Full Disclosure,” members of the group posted a...

abc17news.com
Love Has Won: Family's grief at death of mummified cult leader

It was late on a Wednesday night when the sheriff of Saguache County in Colorado asked Corporal Steven Hansen to investigate a report of a death. A body, he was told, had been found at a house in a remote cul-de-sac near Moffat, a mountain-flanked town of about 100 people.
The Independent

What we know about the Love Has Won ‘cult’, whose leader was found mummified in Colorado

What began as a wellness check on a member of a religious group in Colorado turned into a bizarre horror story after the corpse of the group's leader was found wrapped in a sleeping bag, covered in Christmas lights and whose eyeless sockets were decorated with glitter. The search of the home by Saguache County Sheriff's deputies resulted in seven arrests and charges that included abuse of a corpse and child abuse. The corpse's discovery is just the latest in the bizarre tale of the religious group Love Has Won, which some former members have described as a “cult.”Here's what...
TheDailyBeast

Family Mourns First-Grader Who Died of COVID-19: ‘She Brought Both Immeasurable Love and Joy’

The Minnesota first-grader who passed away this week from COVID-19 complications has been identified in a heartbreaking obituary as 6-year-old Week Day. Day had immigrated to Marshall, Minnesota, from her home country of Thailand at the age of one, after spending time in a refugee camp. Her relatives described her as a “sweet girl” who loved the color pink and enjoyed dancing and painting. “She brought both immeasurable love and joy to her family, friends, and community,” they wrote. Day died on Sunday at a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Earlier this week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz had called the announcement that a young child had died of COVID-19 “simply heartbreaking.” On April 9, Minnesota reported that deaths from the virus had topped 7,000. A funeral announcement for Day asks that all visitors wear masks.
The Independent

Amy Carlson: The life of Love Has Won cult leader ‘Mother God’

Amy Carlson, the leader of the Love Has Won cult, was the Mother of All Creation. Or at least that's what her LinkedIn profile said. Ms Carlson's body was discovered in a state of decay, adored with fairy lights and glitter, in a mobile home in Moffat, Colorado, where her core group of worshipers were apparently treating her corpse as a sort of shrine. The discovery was made by Saguache County Sheriff's Office deputies on 28 April after they were contacted by a former cult member, Miguel Lamboy, who said he had seen the body and that the group members...
Saguache County, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Four of seven in “Love Has Won” group facing more serious charges

SAGUACHE — Seven members of the controversial religious group “Love Has Won” were in Saguache County court on Wednesday in individual, continued proceedings related to their involvement in the deceased remains of Amy Carlson, aka “Mother God” and leader of “Love Has Won”, being discovered in a house owned by the group in Moffat.
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Finding a new love

Editor’s note: This is the fourth of series of four articles being published in advance of the Brookings Marathon May 15. For more on the race, go to http://www.prairiestriders.net/brookings-marathon.html. Marathons are filled with stories of challenge and triumph, determination, dedication and personal accomplishment. If you’re on a street corner in...
ReligionIndependent Tribune

COLUMN: A woman who became a mother to me when I needed one

“When Jesus saw his mother there, and the disciple whom he loved standing nearby, he said to his mother, ‘Dear woman, here is your son, and to the disciple, Here is your mother’. From that time on, this disciple took her into his home.” (John 19:26-27) My mother died when...
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Cowboy Rode into Town

Sometimes being a stranger in a new town can be tricky, especially when the locals have a crazy sense of humor. The following story reveals how one stranger handled being a newbie. One hot day a lonely cowboy rode into an unfamiliar town on his trusted horse and decided to...
LifestyleThe Uvalde Leader-News

Place names spell out our love of The Place

Considering how small our ranch is, we have an abundant supply of place names. Even the name of our piece of heaven, The Place, reflects our fondness for names and perhaps limited creativity. We had initially considered other names for The Place, including Seis Payasos or Rancho Loco. The Seis...
Daily Mail

Transgender actor Elliot Page recalls 'total hell' of puberty - and reveals he felt so 'unwell' when he had to wear red carpet dresses that he 'lost it' and 'collapsed' after Inception premiere

Juno star Elliot Page says that going through puberty was 'total hell' due to a 'profound discomfort' in his body — and well into adulthood, he continued to feel 'unwell' when he needed to perform femininity, recalling a time he 'lost it' when he was presented with dresses to choose from for the Inception premiere.
The Independent

Father sparks debate for appearing to be disappointed that he is having a girl in viral gender reveal video

A video that shows an expectant father learning the gender of his unborn baby has gone viral on TikTok after people were divided about his apparent reaction. The clip, filmed at a gender reveal party, shows the man holding a large black balloon alongside a woman and a young girl, presumably his wife and infant daughter.When the man and woman pop the balloon to reveal several smaller pink balloons inside – indicating their next child will be a girl – the wife, family and friends are seen celebrating the news.However, it’s the father’s reaction that got people talking – as...
Daily Mail

Couple who threw a 'last-minute' wedding ask STRANGERS to attend their nuptials - with the bride choosing five women she had NEVER MET to be her bridesmaids

A Texas couple who planned a 'last-minute' wedding filled out their guest list with strangers — with the bride choosing five bridesmaids whom she'd never met before. Alexis and Donovan Kiser, both 22, moved from Ohio to Texas in January of this year and made a spontaneous decision to have a wedding this month.