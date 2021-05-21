‘Love Has Won’ cult reappears online under new name

The Minnesota first-grader who passed away this week from COVID-19 complications has been identified in a heartbreaking obituary as 6-year-old Week Day. Day had immigrated to Marshall, Minnesota, from her home country of Thailand at the age of one, after spending time in a refugee camp. Her relatives described her as a “sweet girl” who loved the color pink and enjoyed dancing and painting. “She brought both immeasurable love and joy to her family, friends, and community,” they wrote. Day died on Sunday at a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Earlier this week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz had called the announcement that a young child had died of COVID-19 “simply heartbreaking.” On April 9, Minnesota reported that deaths from the virus had topped 7,000. A funeral announcement for Day asks that all visitors wear masks.