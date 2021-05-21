4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: F, NVDA, FL, SPCE

The stock price of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) decreased by over 7%. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) decreased by over 7%. Investors appear to be responding negatively to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) announcing that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals. The combination of the companies will bring together two industry-leading operators with top-tier oil and natural gas assets to create a diversified energy leader that is positioned to drive enhanced free cash flow generation and returns for investors through market cycles.