Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This will impact the Ute Park burn scar including but not limited to Highway 64 from Ute Park to Cimarron, the Cimarron River and the Philmont Scout Ranch backcountry as well as Ute Park including Hummingbird Lane and Cimarron. Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Ute Park fire burn area. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Colfax The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Ute Park Burn Scar in Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Ute Park Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Highway 64 from Ute Park to Cimarron, the Cimarron River and the Philmont Scout Ranch backcountry as well as Ute Park including Hummingbird Lane and Cimarron. Some areas north of Highway 64 that will be impacted include State Road 204, Bear and Dean Canyons, Ponil Creek, and Turkey Creek. Some areas south of Highway 64 that will be impacted include Webster and Cimarroncito Reservoirs, Cimarroncito Creek, Vaca Pond, Deer Lake, Ute Gulch and Grouse and Sawmill Canyons. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Ute Park Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Ute Park Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cimarron, Philmont Scout Ranch and Ute Park. This includes the following highways Highway 64 between Mile Markers 295 and 311. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE