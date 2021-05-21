Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oglala Lakota The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Oglala Lakota County in southwestern South Dakota * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 544 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Slim Buttes Housing, or 14 miles west of Pine Ridge, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near South Lakeside around 555 PM MDT. Oglala and Loneman around 600 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Dry Wood Housing and Intersection of Red Shirt and Cuny Table Roads. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov