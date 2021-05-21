Special Weather Statement issued for Bakersfield, Fort Tejon, West Side Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Funnel Clouds may be observed with this storm. However, none are expected to reach the ground or pose a threat to life and property. Target Area: Bakersfield; Fort Tejon; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KERN COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM PDT At 443 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tupman, or 24 miles west of Bakersfield, moving southeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Taft, Dustin Acres, Valley Acres, Ford City and Tupman.