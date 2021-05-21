newsbreak-logo
Severe Weather Statement issued for Prowers by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Prowers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL PROWERS AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates light rain falling over the warning area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain fell over the area earlier this evening. Flash flooding will continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms are capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds, and possible tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 709 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Towner to Bristol, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Holly, Granada, Hartman and Bristol. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OTERO...NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO...KIOWA...CROWLEY...NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO AND NORTHERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of strong winds along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Truckton to 6 miles southeast of Forder to 14 miles north of Kit Carson. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible, even without rain or lightning. Also, blowing dust reducing visibilities below 1 mile may be possible. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Eads, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Blue Lake, Sweetwater Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Arlington, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.