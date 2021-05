Washington County, Tennessee and Sullivan County Schools have become the latest districts in the region to update their mask policy for students. Starting Wednesday, K-5 graders in Washington County can remove their mask while seated at their desk, but would need to keep it on when moving around the school buildings or when outside where social distancing cannot be maintained. Employees will be required to continue wearing face coverings, but that will be optional during the summer session for both employees and students. That particular policy will be reviewed again by the board during its July meeting.