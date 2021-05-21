Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms are capable of producing all types of severe weather including large hail, destructive straight line winds, and possible tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. If on or near John Martin Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bent; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL OTERO AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 606 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Timpas to 9 miles southwest of Las Animas, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Fowler, Swink, Manzanola, Cheraw, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH