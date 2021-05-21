Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OTERO...NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO...KIOWA...CROWLEY...NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO AND NORTHERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of strong winds along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Truckton to 6 miles southeast of Forder to 14 miles north of Kit Carson. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible, even without rain or lightning. Also, blowing dust reducing visibilities below 1 mile may be possible. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Eads, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Blue Lake, Sweetwater Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Arlington, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.