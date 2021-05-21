Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:53:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bent THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL PROWERS AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA AND BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Neegronda Reservoir to 9 miles east of North La Junta. Movement was southwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. While uncertain, this activity may also eventually produce a landspout or two. A landspout is a tornado, which is typically brief and weak, but would be capable of producing damage. Continue to monitor the latest information from the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Locations impacted include Lamar, Las Animas, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Blue Lake, Sweetwater Reservoir, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir, Caddoa and Fort Lyon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bent A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTY At 707 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Blue Lake, or 18 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Blue Lake around 730 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms are capable of producing all types of severe weather including large hail, destructive straight line winds, and possible tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. If on or near John Martin Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bent; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL OTERO AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 606 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Timpas to 9 miles southwest of Las Animas, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Fowler, Swink, Manzanola, Cheraw, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca, Bent, Las Animas, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Baca; Bent; Las Animas; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA...EAST CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 457 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Higbee to near Pritchett, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Springfield, Pritchett, Vilas and Two Buttes Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OTERO...NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO...KIOWA...CROWLEY...NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO AND NORTHERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of strong winds along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Truckton to 6 miles southeast of Forder to 14 miles north of Kit Carson. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible, even without rain or lightning. Also, blowing dust reducing visibilities below 1 mile may be possible. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Eads, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Blue Lake, Sweetwater Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Arlington, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.