The Penn State Mont Alto baseball team placed second in league championships Tuesday, but will still go to national playoffs as fourth seed next week. The local Lions suffered a setback in the PSUAC Championship game as they were once again defeated by the now reigning three-time PSUAC champs, Penn State DuBois. Mont Alto set the tone during the regular season, but DuBois has now won two-straight as both will enter the USCAA World Series that will take place next week.