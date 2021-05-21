Former FBI employee indicted for allegedly taking classified documents home

As a criminal lawyer, Paul Rossi practices by two primary codes of conduct to best serve his clients. “Our office strives to, of course, abide by all required ethical codes and codes of professional conduct,” he says. “Secondly, my office and I have made it a personal and office requirement that we always put ourselves in our clients’ place and position in order to attempt to understand what they are going through with regards to their legal concern for which they may be hiring us.”