While a growing number of advisors who have built AUM practices at a broker-dealer have been making the switch to the RIA channel as a pathway to have better control over their businesses and how they serve their clients, the transition itself is still fraught with risk. At best, launching your own RIA – or even joining an existing one – entails an immense amount of paperwork to transition clients from the old firm to the new one, even as the prior firm may take steps to try and retain them. At worst, the onslaught of required paperwork causes mistakes to be made and transfers to slip through the cracks… undermining client confidence and leading them to decide not to make the switch with the breakaway broker after all.